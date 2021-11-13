STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Prayers offered to cows atop Indrakeeladri on Gopashtami

According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Lord Krishna and his elder brother Lord Balrama took the cows to graze for the first time in Vrindavan.

Published: 13th November 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees bathe and clean the cows and gosalas on the occasion I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gopashtami, a festival dedicated to Lord Krisnha and cows, was celebrated in Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Friday. Following the instructions of Endowments Commissioner M Hari Jawaharlal to celebrate the ritual in all the major temples of the State, temple officials made elaborate arrangements and celebrated Gopashtami. 

On this day, priests offer special pujas and prayers to Lord Krishna. Cow puja is performed along with pradakshina. Devotees visit gosalas (cow sheds) to bathe and clean the cows and the sheds. On the day, devotees pay special respect to cows for its utilities in daily life and take its blessings. Durga temple EO D Bramaramba and temple trust board members participated in Gopashtami held atop Indrakeeladri. 

“The festival of Gopashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of the Hindu month Kartik, during the period of Shukla Paksha. It is dedicated to worshipping and offering prayers to the cows. The Hindu community believes cows to be the reincarnation of God,” she said. According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Lord Krishna and his elder brother Lord Balrama took the cows to graze for the first time in Vrindavan. Hence, it is celebrated as Gopashtami. “On the occasion, we worship cows to seek blessings for a happy, harmonious, and prosperous life,” said temple Sthanacharya Vishnubotla Siva Prasad Sharma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopashtami Indrakeeladri cows
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp