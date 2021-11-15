Over 500 students from Vijayawada participate in Balotsav

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 500 students from various schools in the city participated in the Balotsav celebrations organised by the Krishna district administration at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Sunday, marking the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The inaugural was marked by scintillating cultural programmes. Many programmes were organised and food and other activities for children were arranged. Speaking on the occasion, Collector J Nivas said the main purpose of the Balotsav programme is to tap into creativity and bring out the hidden talent among the students. "We need to educate children in various fields, especially science, environment, nutritional values, culture and arts," he said and added that the programmes evoked a better response than expected.

Prizes were given to those who excelled in various performances at the event. Certificates were awarded to each participant. Sub-Collector G Surya Sai Praveen Chand, DEO Taheera Sultana and other officials were also present.