Conferment of Bhavani Deeksha begins

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The conferment of Bhavani Deeksha began here at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on a grand note on Monday. Commencing the occasion, temple Vedic committee members Lingambotla Durga Prasad, R Srinivasa Sastry, temple Sthanacharya Vishnubotla Siva Prasad Sharma, executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramaramba, temple trust board chairman Paila Sominaidu and other priests performed the rituals such as Vigneshwara Puja, Kalasa Sthapana and Punyahavachanam to the possession idol.

The idol was then brought to the sixth floor at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam with all temple honours, signalling the commencement of Bhavani Deeksha Mahostavams-2021. Devotees from various places thronged the Durga Temple and joined in queue lines after taking a holy dip in Krishna River, where the temple head priests Yaddanapudi Nagaraju Sastry and Yanamandra Umakanth conferred 41-days Bhavani deeksha on them.

The five-day Bhavani Deeksha conferment process ends on November 19 for mandala deeksha. For artha mandala deeksha, conferment will be carried out from December 5 to 9. The deeksha viramana (relinquishment of deeksha) will be held between December 25 and 29. Temple EO D Bramaramba said special arrangements were made on the sixth floor of Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam for the ritual and added that special pujas and elaborate arrangements have been made for general public to have the darshan of the presiding deity without any disturbance due to the ongoing Bhavani Deeksha conferment.

She further informed that both the Bhavani Deeksha conferment and relinquishment process will be conducted on the lines of Dasara festival. Speaking to TNIE, the executive officer said, “The temple management is strictly implementing Covid-19 safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Meanwhile, temple authorities recommenced Nitya Annadanam, free food Prasadam for devotees, atop Indrakeeladri from Monday marking the occasion of Bhavani Deeksha Mahostavams. Executive officer Bramaramba inspected arrangements and monitored the Annadanam hall set up on the second floor of Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam and urged devotees to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.