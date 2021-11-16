‘Measures needed to control Diabetes’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr K Venu Gopal Reddy, a specialist in diabetology, who runs VGR Diabetes Specialist Hospital in Vijayawada cautioned that if no measures are taken to control diabetes by the governments, the number of deaths due to it will only multiply in the coming years.

On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, Dr VGR said at present 460 million people are suffering from this metabolic disorder and the number is likely to cross 700 million by 2045, if the predictions of WHO and International Diabetes Federation are considered. “What is more worrying is that one third of these patients belong to poor and middle class sections of the society,” he said.