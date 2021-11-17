SCR GM inspects several sections in Vijayawada division

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Gajanan Mallya on Tuesday conducted annual inspection of Vijayawada-Eluru-Rajahmundry-Samalkot-Kakinada Port section of Vijayawada division to take stock of the progress of level crossings and passenger amenities at the stations.

He was accompanied by Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan and other senior officials. Mallya commenced his inspection at Vijayawada and examined the level crossing gate on Vijayawada - Nuzvid section and conducted a detailed inspection of Nuzvid Railway station and reviewed the availability of various amenities for passengers.

The GM inspected a minor bridge and level crossing gate on Nuzvid - Vatluru section. Later, the GM launched several in-house web applications developed by the division as a part of e-initiatives to ease the workload of the employees at Eluru.

During his inspection, Mallya inspected a major bridge on Eluru-Denduluru section and carried out a speed test on Pulla - Chebrol - Badampudi - Tadepalligudem section. Mallya also inspected the Carriage and Wagon depot at Kakinada Port.