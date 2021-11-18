Koti Deepotsavam today at Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha said Peethadipathi of Visakha Sarada Peetham Sri Sri Sri Swaroopananda Saraswati Swamiji will be the chief guest for the Koti Deepotsavam to be held atop Indrakeeladri on Thursday.

Addressing mediapersons at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam on Wednesday, the EO said that elaborate arrangements were made for the ritual to be celebrated on Thursday. She said Swarupananda Saraswati Swamiji will lit the first lamp after the temple priests perform Ganapati puja and other special rituals on the occasion.

The high priest will further explain the significance of Koti Deepotsavam to the devotees. “Devotees of all age groups are welcome for the Koti Deepotsavam, however, they need to follow Covid-19 safety protocol during their visit,” the EO said.

She further said that Giri Pradakshina will commence on Friday evening around 6 pm covering Kummaripalem, Sitara centre, Milk Factory, Chittinagar, Srinivasa Mahal and Brahmin street and culminates at the temple downhill. “Special vehicles will be arranged for the devotees who cannot walk during the 8 km long Giri Pradakshina,” said the EO.

Earlier in the day, Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao visited the temple and offered special prayers to the Goddess Kanaka Durga. The temple staff and priests welcomed him with all temple honours and presented Laddu prasadam and portrait of the deity.