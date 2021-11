By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Gajanan Mallya on Wednesday inspected the wagon workshop at Rayanapadu.

The SCR GM was accompanied by Vijayawada divisional railway manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan and other senior officials (from both the Headquarters and Division) throughout the inspection.

Shivendra Mohan informed Mallya that the workshop at Rayanapadu is the only major workshop handling the periodical overhauling (POH) of the wagons over the South Central Railway.