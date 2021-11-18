STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman ends life after row over biriyani with husband

The circle inspector said she was married to Nageswara Rao 13 years ago and they have two children. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upset after being reprimanded by her husband for not preparing Biryani, a woman allegedly died by suicide at Sundarayya Nagar under Nunna police station limits in Krishna district on Tuesday night.

Police said the deceased was identified as Kumbha Kalyani, 25. According to Nunna circle inspector Haneesh, the incident came to light on Wednesday morning when Kalyani’s parents found her hanging from the fan in her house and informed the police.  The police rushed to the spot. 

Later, the police sent the body to Vijayawada Government General Hospital for post mortem. The police have registered a case of suspicious death and an investigation is on.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, 
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

