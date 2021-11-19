STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pournami lights up festive spirit in Vijayawada

Hundreds of devotees take holy dip in River Krishna & throng Lord Shiva temples in the city

An aerial view of Kanaka Durga temple during Koti Deepotsavam organised on the occasion of Karthika Pournami in Vijayawada on Thursday.

An aerial view of Kanaka Durga temple during Koti Deepotsavam organised on the occasion of Karthika Pournami in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Karthika Pournami was celebrated with religious fervour in the city on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Devotees took a holy dip in River Krishna and thronged temples of Lord Shiva in large numbers to offer special prayers.In the evening, the devotees thronged the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri and participated in Koti Deepotsavam organised by the temple authorities.

(Left) Full moon illuminates Vijayawada’s skyline on Thursday; artists perform a classical dance atop Indrakeeladri on the occasion of Karthika Pournami. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)

Peetadhipathi of Visakha Sarada Peetham Sri Sri Sri Swaroopananda Saraswati Swamiji participated in the rituals as chief guest. The temple authorities offered a traditional welcome to the Sarada Peetham pontiff amid recitation of vedic hymns. Swaroopananda Saraswati Swamiji offered special prayers to the Goddess.
Later, the high priest lit up a lamp marking the beginning of Koti Deepotsavam and spoke about the significance of the festival.

On his visit, the temple authorities presented prasadam and a portrait of the presiding deity to the Swamiji. Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Principal Secretary G Vani Mohan, temple trust board committee chairman P Somi Naidu and temple executive officer D Brahmaramba were also present.

