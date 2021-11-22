STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not allowed to marry each other, lovers end lives 

A couple reportedly died by suicide in Lopudi village under Musunur police station limits on Sunday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A couple reportedly died by suicide in Lopudi village under Musunur police station limits on Sunday.Though the incident took place on Saturday, it came to light on Sunday after the couple succumbed while undergoing treatment at Vijayawada GGH. 

The deceased were identified as Anil Kumar, 26, of Lingapalem village in West Godavari district and Leela Kumari, 24, consumed poison in a field on Saturday. Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the man happened to be a distant relative of the woman. They wanted to marry each other. “When the couple informed about their relationship to their families, the woman’s parents objected to it,” the police said. 

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, 
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 
040-66202000

