VMC to develop canal bunds in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is contemplating to clear encroachments on the canal bunds in the city, and develop greenery and walking track for the public. According to the VMC officials, the council members during a recent session discussed finding a permanent solution and clear encroachments on the bunds of three irrigation canals — Bandar, Ryves and Eluru.

In this regard, a survey was conducted by the officials and eight locations were identified across the city to clear the encroachments, including Budameru Madhya Katta, Bhanu Nagar Road Margins, Ramakrishnapuram, Devi Nagar (park side), SRR and CVR Degree College backside, near Kothavanthena, Budameru Canal and others.

A survey will be taken up soon before commencing the evacuation process. The encroachers will be provided an alternate housing facility at the newly constructed Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM)Housing Scheme flats in Ajit Singh Nagar.After clearing the encroachments, in the next phase, greenery and walking tracks will be developed as a park besides ensuring power supply and other amenities.

A senior VMC official said that a few years ago, the civic body had allotted houses to the encroachers under JNNURM Housing Scheme at Rajarajeswari Peta, Ajit Singh Nagar, Vambay Colony, Jakkampudi Colony, Radha Nagar and Kandrika. However, several of them have again encroached the lands in the city.

In all, around 3,000 encroachments are likely to be removed in the eight locations across the city, the official said.

Alternative housing

