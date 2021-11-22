STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC to develop canal bunds in Vijayawada

Civic body to develop greenery, walking track for the public at eight locations

Published: 22nd November 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Eluru canal in Vijayawada (File Photo | EPS)| Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is contemplating to clear encroachments on the canal bunds in the city, and develop greenery and walking track for the public. According to the VMC officials, the council members during a recent session discussed finding a permanent solution and clear encroachments on the bunds of three irrigation canals — Bandar, Ryves and Eluru.

In this regard, a survey was conducted by the officials and eight locations were identified across the city to clear the encroachments, including Budameru Madhya Katta, Bhanu Nagar Road Margins, Ramakrishnapuram, Devi Nagar (park side), SRR and CVR Degree College backside, near Kothavanthena, Budameru Canal and others.

A survey will be taken up soon before commencing the evacuation process. The encroachers will be provided an alternate housing facility at the newly constructed Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM)Housing Scheme flats in Ajit Singh Nagar.After clearing the encroachments, in the next phase, greenery and walking tracks will be developed as a park besides ensuring power supply and other amenities.

A senior VMC official said that a few years ago, the civic body had allotted houses to the encroachers under JNNURM Housing Scheme at Rajarajeswari Peta, Ajit Singh Nagar, Vambay Colony, Jakkampudi Colony, Radha Nagar and Kandrika. However, several of them have again encroached the lands in the city.
In all, around 3,000 encroachments are likely to be removed in the eight locations across the city, the official said.

Alternative housing

A survey will be taken up soon before commencing the evacuation process. The encroachers will be provided an alternate housing facility at JNNURM Housing Scheme flats in Ajit Singh Nagar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
canal bunds Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Eluru Bandar Ryves
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp