Elderly couple attempts suicide, alleges police atrocity

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An elderly couple tried to commit suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at their residence in Gudivada town on Monday. They alleged that Gudivada inspector Durga Rao abused and behaved rudely with them and so they decided to end their lives.

Family members and neighbours of the couple immediately rushed them to the Gudivada Government Hospital . Later, they were referred to Vijayawada GGH where their condition was reported to be out of danger.

According to Gudivada deputy superintendent of police (DSP) N Satyanandam, the incident happened on Monday, after the couple, K Murali and Rani, took the extreme step alleging that Gudivada one-town police inspector Durga Rao failed to render justice in a case related to family disputes with their daughter-in-law.

The aged couple had a son who recently committed suicide last month due to marital disputes. When their daughter-in-law gave birth to a baby boy three weeks ago, they were allegedly not allowed to see the child. “They approached the police and lodged a complaint against their daughter-in-law seeking guardianship of the boy. When the inspector told them to solve the issue amicably or through Court, they took the extreme step and falsely accused the inspector,” DSP Satyanandam said.

Based on the incident, higher officials called for a departmental inquiry. “Since it is a family issue, we did not file a case which made the aged couple to assume that we were supporting their daughter-in-law,” DSP added.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:

040-66202000