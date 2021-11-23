STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Elderly couple attempts suicide, alleges police atrocity

The aged couple had a son who recently committed suicide last month due to marital disputes.

Published: 23rd November 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Paraquat herbicide causes rapid poisoning resulting in multiple organ failure.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  An elderly couple tried to commit suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at their residence in Gudivada town on Monday. They alleged that Gudivada inspector Durga Rao abused and behaved rudely with them and so they decided to end their lives.

Family members and neighbours of the couple immediately rushed them to the Gudivada Government Hospital . Later, they were referred to Vijayawada GGH where their condition was reported to be out of danger. 

According to Gudivada deputy superintendent of police (DSP) N Satyanandam, the incident happened on Monday, after the couple, K Murali and Rani, took the extreme step alleging that Gudivada one-town police inspector Durga Rao failed to render justice in a case related to family disputes with their daughter-in-law. 

The aged couple had a son who recently committed suicide last month due to marital disputes. When their daughter-in-law gave birth to a baby boy three weeks ago, they were allegedly not allowed to see the child. “They approached the police and lodged a complaint against their daughter-in-law seeking guardianship of the boy. When the inspector told them to solve the issue amicably or through Court, they took the extreme step and falsely accused the inspector,” DSP Satyanandam said. 

Based on the incident, higher officials called for a departmental inquiry. “Since it is a family issue, we did not file a case which made the aged couple to assume that we were supporting their daughter-in-law,” DSP added. 

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:
040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
poisonous substance commit suicide police atrocity
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp