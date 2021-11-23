STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna police trace kidnapped 7-year-old boy in three hours

A case of kidnap has been registered against Hemanth. He will be produced before the district magistrate for judicial remand. 

Published: 23rd November 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Krishna district police traced and rescued a seven-year-old boy, who was kidnapped, in just three hours after receiving a missing complaint on Sunday evening.Addressing a press conference on Monday, Krishna district SP Siddharth Kaushal said the incident happened at around 4 pm on Sunday, when the complainant Repalle Ratnagiri, a teacher in Nagayalanka town, received an anonymous call informing him that his seven-year-old son was kidnapped. 

The kidnapper further threatened Ratnagiri of harming the boy, if he approached the police. The accused allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 1 lakh for releasing the boy safely.  Ratnagiri informed his cousin about the incident who then alerted Avanigadda circle inspector BB Ravi Kumar. The CI alerted higher officials and the SP about the incident, who immediately formed 20 teams comprising of 40 police officers. 

“One of the teams noticed a suspicious man loitering near Avanigadda bus stand who tried to flee when cops tried to interrogate him. However, we nabbed him and identified him as Hemanth (20), a degree second year student from Marripalem village of Nagayalanka mandal. The accused is addicted to vices and hence kidnapped the boy for money. During interrogation, Hemanth confessed to harm the boy if Ratnagiri failed to give him the demanded money. We also used advanced technology to trace the location of the boy using mobile signal location,” SP Siddharth Kaushal said.A case of kidnap has been registered against Hemanth. He will be produced before the district magistrate for judicial remand. 

