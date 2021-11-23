STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC aims to bag top rank in next cleanliness survey

Civic body to draw plan for selling treated sewage water to industries; VMC chief says if proposal gets nod, city could attain top rank 

Published: 23rd November 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and VMC Chief Prasanna Venkatesh display Swachh Survekshan Award in Vijayawada on Monday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said the civic body was aiming at achieving top rank in the next edition of the cleanliness survey after being recognised as the third cleanest city in India and receiving a five-star rating under garbage-free city category awards for Swachh Survekshan-2021. 

The civic body chief along with Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and Deputy Mayors B Durga and A Sailaja Reddy displayed the awards presented by President Ram Nath Kovind in the cleanliness survey at a programme held in the Council Hall here on Monday.Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh said Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has taken up several initiatives and continuous practices to excel in Swachh Survekshan by maintaining cleanliness and providing a hygienic environment for its citizens. 

The civic body has improved its position from the first time it secured 19th rank in 2017 for the Swacch Survekshan awards. Prasanna Venkatesh informed that practices such as garbage-free city concept, 100 per cent source segregation, door-to-door garbage collection, categorization of four bin system, transportation through GPS tracking, scientific ways of treatment of municipal solid waste (MSW) as per MoEF & CPCB norms, micro-level planning using IOT tools such as RFID tags/scanners, monitoring bins through CCTV cameras and installation of underground smart bins were being followed. 

When asked why Vijayawada did not secure the top rank in the cleanliness survey, Venkatesh said Indore had the advantage as it was selling treated sewage water to industries. He added that the civic body was also preparing an action plan to sell the treated sewage water to the thermal power stations and other industries. If the proposal materialises, the civic body has chances to attain the top rank, he said. 

Vijayawada also secured five-star rating under garbage-free cities category and bagged the Prerak Dauur Samman Award in Gold (Anupam category). The city has been declared as a water plus among the nine cities in India, for maintaining a public park in Bhavanipuram with treated sewage water, the civic body chief added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Municipal Commissioner cleanliness survey
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp