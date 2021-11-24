Several contests held at annual Balotsav

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Balotsav, a children’s festival, began amidst much fanfare at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Auditorium on Tuesday. Painting, folk music, elocution and general quiz competitions were held for children in sub-junior, junior and senior categories.

Cultural programmes marked the inaugural fete with several school children thronging the venue. Speakers at the inaugural ceremony appreciated the organisers for fostering the rich Telugu literary and cultural heritage by conducting various competitive events in Telugu language. Later, the organisers distributed prizes to the winners and runner-ups on the occasion.

