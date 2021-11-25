STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

General counselling begins at RGUKT-Nuzvid campus

 As many as 231 students reported at Nuzvid campus and 99 others at RK Valley campus on the first day of the counselling 70 students were absent for counseling on the first day.

Published: 25th November 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Satish Chandra has said plans are afoot to develop IIITs into state-of-the-art educational institutions. The official launched the general online counselling for the year 2021-22 at RGUKT  Nuzvid on Wednesday, which will continue till December 2. 

He said 600 vacant faculty posts in IIITs in the State would be filled soon. “One in every 20 students will be contacted by a faculty member to monitor their academic progress and take steps to address their academic and personal issues so that the students are not subjected to any psychological stress,” he said. The official added IIITs will have a full range of infrastructure such as labs, libraries, computers and sports facilities, and asked the students to be more focussed on education. As many as 231 students reported at Nuzvid campus and 99 others at RK Valley campus on the first day of the counselling 70 students were absent for counseling on the first day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satish Chandra IIITs general online counselling
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp