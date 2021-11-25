STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SBI donates hearing aids, X-ray machine

While interacting with the NGOs, he said SBI's CSR initiatives will not only show love or fascination but allow to inspire others to follow suit. 

Published: 25th November 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the CSR activities of SBI Amaravati Circle, Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Managing Director (R&DB), has donated 300 Hearing Machines to Deen Dayal Sravana Foundation in Vijayawada.Two Solar Deep-well Pumping Systems to WorldWide Fund for Nature India for the use of wildlife and one X-ray Machine with Radiography Unit to Sri Shiridi Sai Seva Trust in Guntur were also donated. 

He also said the bank was focusing and encouraging smaller NGOs for diversified activities in the areas of wildlife, healthcare, diagnostics etc., with good governance and accounting systems. 
 

