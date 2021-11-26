Drive to mark crimes against Dalit women

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In response to the United Nations call, Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) has commenced the observance of 16 days of Activism against Violence on Dalit/Adivasi women and girl children from Thursday. The campaign will continue till December 10, in which awareness sessions will be held in slums, villages, schools and colleges across the State. Participating as chief guest for the inaugural session, Retired IAS officer A Murali said the country is still has illiteracy and poverty and To overcome the situation, women should excel in all fields of the society.