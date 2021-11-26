STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Police arrest 3 more in FD scam, recover Rs 75,000

Accused had been working at the AP Mercantile Cooperative Credit Society

Published: 26th November 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city police on Thursday arrested three people in connection with the alleged liquidation of fixed deposits (FDs) worth Rs 14.6 crore belonging to Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Oilseeds Grower’s Federation Ltd and State Warehousing Corporation (APSWC) by using fabricated documents. Police also recovered documents and Rs 75,000 cash from the three accused. 

According to a press release issued by the City Police Commissioner’s office, the accused had been working at the AP Mercantile Cooperative Credit Society. They were identified as N Shanmukh Anjaneyulu (35) (director), Sk Basheer (42) (operations back-end officer) and K Nagamani (42) (operations officer). So far, the police have recovered Rs 6.41 crore in relation to the case. A detailed inquiry is underway in all possible angles to identify the involvement of any other people in the crime and diversion of funds from the two companies. 

It may be recalled that the police has already arrested eight people in connection with the alleged scam and further investigation is on.The scam came to light on October 14 after complaints were  filed by representatives of AP Cooperative Oilseeds Grower’s Federation and APSWC at Atkur and Bhavanipuram police stations respectively. They reported that Rs 14.6 crore worth FDs were liquidated from the banks during their internal audit in the wake of Telugu Akademi scam. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
liquidation of fixed deposits APSWC
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp