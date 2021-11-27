One daily wager killed, six injured as auto turns turtle

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A daily wage worker died on the spot and six others sustained minor injuries when the auto they were travelling in was hit by a vehicle. The auto turned turtle near Devasamudram village under Thiruvur police station limits on Friday. The deceased was identified as Kongala Subbarao of Erukopadu village, Thiruvur mandal. According to Thiruvur police, the incident happened at around 9 am in the morning when approximately 15 workers were on their way to work in a passenger auto.

When the auto reached Devasamudram village limits, the driver allegedly tried to overtake a vehicle and was hit by a vehicle coming from the opposite direction which caused the auto to turn turtle. Subba Rao who was sitting in the front row succumbed to severe injuries on the spot while six other workers sustained injuries and were admitted to a nearby government hospital. A case of accidental death has been registered and the auto was seized.