STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

One daily wager killed, six injured as auto turns turtle

According to Thiruvur police, the incident happened at around 9 am in the morning when approximately 15 workers were on their way to work in a passenger auto. 

Published: 27th November 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A daily wage worker died on the spot and six others sustained minor injuries when the auto they were travelling in was hit by a vehicle. The auto turned turtle near Devasamudram village under Thiruvur police station limits on Friday. The deceased was identified as Kongala Subbarao of Erukopadu village, Thiruvur mandal. According to Thiruvur police, the incident happened at around 9 am in the morning when approximately 15 workers were on their way to work in a passenger auto. 

When the auto reached Devasamudram village limits, the driver allegedly tried to overtake a vehicle and was hit by a vehicle coming from the opposite direction which caused the auto to turn turtle. Subba Rao who was sitting in the front row succumbed to severe injuries on the spot while six other workers sustained injuries and were admitted to a nearby government hospital. A case of accidental death has been registered and the auto was seized. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
daily wage worker injuries
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp