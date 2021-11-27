Several school, college students take part in Constitution Day fete  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of Constitution Day (also called as National Law Day) Krishna district administration celebrated two-day long ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in the city on Friday where hundreds of school and college students took part in the celebrations.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an initiative introduced by the Government of India to celebrate India’s socio-cultural, political and economic identity under the directives of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE). As part of the celebrations, officials commemorated 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

At around 7 am in the morning, students from various colleges and schools took out rallies carrying the Indian flag from Benz Circle to Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium via Bapu Museum, PB Siddhartha Degree College and SRR Degree College. They gathered IGMC Stadium and formed a human chain in the form of the Indian map.

Krishna district Collector J Nivas inaugurated the two-day long ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations and administered the Constitution Day pledge to the students.Nivas explained the importance of Constitution Day and urged students to make Dr BR Ambedkar their role model. He further suggested the students to develop the habit of reading at least one book a month to grasp the good and apply it daily life.

The Collector further promised them that career guidance programs will be conducted at all colleges in the city to benefit the poor and middle class sections of the society.

Joint Collector K Mohan Kumar said Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations urged the students to take part in all the activities planned for the two-day fete at their respective colleges and schools. On Saturday, competitions such as mono action, singing, elocution, floor crossing, clay moulding, sand sculpturing, group dance, grand India quiz, rangoli and great India food festival will be conducted at PB Siddhartha Degree college.