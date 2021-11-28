STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expedite renovation works in parks: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation chief

The civic body chief accompanied by executive engineer ASN Prasad and additional director (horticulture) K Jyothi inspected the ongoing renovation works at Raghavaiah Park

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has directed the officials concerned to expedite the ongoing renovation works in the public parks across the city and make them accessible for the people at the earliest. 

The civic body chief accompanied by executive engineer ASN Prasad and additional director (horticulture) K Jyothi inspected the ongoing renovation works at Raghavaiah Park on Saturday. During his visit, the civic body chief inquired about the progress of the works in the park and made several suggestions to the officials. 

After examining the greenery, lawn, pathway and children’s play equipment set up in the park, he suggested the officials to beautify the park with flower plants to attract visitors.

V Prasanna Venkatesh
