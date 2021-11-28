University Grants Commission team inspects Krishna University

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of representatives from the University Grants Commission (UGC) completed their two-day inspection at Krishna University in Machilipatnam on Saturday. The delegation headed by Professor Vishnu Kanth S Chatapalli inspected the administrative and education related facilities at the University campus for UGC-12B recognition.

The delegates visited various departments at the College of Arts and Sciences campus that includes the Department of Chemistry, Biotechnology, Computer Science, English, Management Science, Telugu, Mathematics and Physics. They examined various research papers, syllabus and other papers. Subsequently, the delegates also inspected the College of Engineering and the College of Pharmacy.

The delegates said the faculty were advised to train the postgraduate students to the needs of society and industry. University vice-chancellor KB Chandra Sekhar and Registrar M Rami Reddy informed that the delegates expressed their satisfaction after inspecting the facilities available at the administrative, examination, admission, university development, statistics and research wings.

The delegates and University management hoped to get the UGC-12B recognition in terms of academics and administrative departments. College for Arts and Science principal and UGC-12B chairman and others were present.