By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: About 500 students exhibited their Karate skills in the 7th National Open Karate Championship held in Vijayawada on Sunday.Coaches and delegates from the Karate Association of India, who gathered at the event, felt that Karate has a bright future in India as students not only take it as a self-defense course but also as a platform to excel in the game thereby emerging as champions at national and international levels.

Stating that Karate is not a mere self-defence course, Karate Association of India general secretary Rajnesh Choudhary noted that apart from state-level, national-level and Asian games, Karate also found a place at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Thus with practice and dedication, people can emerge as national, international players and olympians, he said.

Informing that referees and coaches attended the event having expertise in national and Asian games competitions, he exuded hope that India will produce better talent in Karate.Expressing happiness over Vijayawada hosting the national championship, Karate Master J Vijay Kumar informed that five-year old children as well elder participants to part in the competition. He said people could also get jobs under sports quota by excelling in Karate at the national-level.

Expressing happiness over participating in the national championship, Sajith, a participant from Chennai, said he has been practising Karate for the last 10 years and learnt many techniques. “Though I started Karate in my childhood as a self-defence course, I became passionate about it and won several awards. Now I am very happy to participate in the national-level event.”