Man slaps dad, brother kills him and flees

VIJAYAWADA: A man killed his elder brother in a fight over an argument in Kambampadu village under A Kondur police station limits on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Chittipothula Nagaraju alias Dorababu. Police informed that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. A Kondur police said, the incident happened on Sunday when Nagaraju came home in an inebriated condition and picked up an argument with his father for beating his daughter.

As the argument began to get more serious, Nagaraju slapped his father. His younger brother Suresh tried to control the situation but the argument only got more intense. The fight between the brothers got more intense. “Suresh attacked Nagaraju resulting in his death due to injuries. A case has been registered against him and initiated hunt to nab him,” said the police.Nagaraju was jobless and so demanded money from his father and brother for his vices.