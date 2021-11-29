STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Man slaps dad, brother kills him and flees

A man killed his elder brother in a fight over an argument in Kambampadu village under A Kondur police station limits on Sunday.

Published: 29th November 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man killed his elder brother in a fight over an argument in Kambampadu village under A Kondur police station limits on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Chittipothula Nagaraju alias Dorababu. Police informed that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. A Kondur police said, the incident happened on Sunday when Nagaraju came home in an inebriated condition and picked up an argument with his father for beating his daughter. 

As the argument began to get more serious, Nagaraju slapped his father. His younger brother Suresh tried to control the situation but the argument only got more intense. The fight between the brothers got more intense. “Suresh attacked Nagaraju resulting in his death due to injuries. A case has been registered against him and initiated hunt to nab him,” said the police.Nagaraju was jobless and so demanded money from his father and brother for his vices. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp