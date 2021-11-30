STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mayor flags off 60 waste collection trucks in city

The Mayor further urged the sanitary staff who would be operating the vehicles to use them carefully. 

Published: 30th November 2021 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi along with Deputy Mayor A Sailaja Reddy flagged off 60 garbage collection vehicles under Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium in Singh Nagar on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Bhagya Lakshmi informed that as many as 225 garbage collection vehicles were allocated to the city under Clean Andhra Pradesh initiative. Of the 60 vehicles that have been launched, four sanitary circles in the city will get 15 vehicles each. 

Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi said, besides garbage collection, officials had also suggested that the vehicles could be used to inspect the areas on a regular basis and also ensure that people were made aware of the cleanliness in their surroundings through a loudspeaker fitted to the vehicles.  Chief Medical Officer for Health (CMOH) G Geetabai, corporators Md Shaheena Sultana and K Malleswari and other officials were also present.

