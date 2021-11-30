STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada gets two new police stations

Published: 30th November 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita inaugurated two newly constructed police stations in Vijayawada on Monday. DGP Gautam Sawang and Vijayawada city police commissioner B Sreenivasulu were present. 

The Home Minister first inaugurated the hi-tech model Krishna Lanka Police Station near PNBS built at a cost of Rs 2.7 crore. Later, she along with other officials inaugurated Bhavanipuram police station constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. 

Sucharita gave credits to the Chief Minister for focussing on improving the facilities for police personnel by converting all the stations into model police stations. She further pointed out that AP police stood first in the usage of technology and congratulated the DGP for receiving more than 100 national-level technological awards from various agencies.

