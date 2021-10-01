VMC council meet held amid chaos

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There was commotion at the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation council meeting held on Thursday, as the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) corporators along with CPM corporator B Satya Babu got into a heated argument with corporators of the YSR Congress Party. The point of contention was the delay in allocation of houses constructed by Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO).

The issue arose during the question hour, when TDP corporators confronted YSRCP over the delay in the allocation of houses, constructed by APTIDCO, to the beneficiaries. Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu intervened and blamed the previous TDP government for its failure in allocating the TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries. He further assured of completing the allocation by December.

During the course of the meeting, TDP leaders raised several objections against Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi for not giving them the time to speak on the topics mentioned in the agenda. They claimed that YSRC floor leader V Satyanarayana was reading out the topics on the agenda, and approving them without giving any room for discussion.

With the situation going out of control, Mayor Bhagya Lakshmi adjourned the session for ten minutes.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Vishnu came down heavily on TDP for the irregularities in the constitution of TIDCO houses. He further said that around `50,000 was collected from each beneficiary, by TDP, for the allocation of houses. He assured that steps were being taken by the State government to return the deposit amount.