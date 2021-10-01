Youth records message for kin, commits suicide  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 24-year-old youngster committed suicide by hanging himself at a mechanic centre in Jaggayyapet Town on Thursday. The youngster allegedly took the extreme step due to family disputes. He recorded a video and apologised to his mother before committing suicide.

The deceased, identified as A Venkateswara Rao, hailed from Mittagudem village of Nuzvid mandal. Jaggayapeta SI Rama Rao said the incident came to light on Thursday morning, when Rao sent a selfie video, apologising to his mother and declaring that his wife and her family members were responsible for the extreme step he was taking. The preliminary investigation revealed that Rao got married to Krishnaveni four years ago. However, he had been frequently suspecting his wife’s fidelity. A harassment case was also filed against him in Telangana. Later, their family members tried to resolve the issue, after which they decided to settle down in Kodad.

A case has been registered under section 306 of IPC (abetment to suicide) against Krishnaveni and her family members. Further investigation is on, the SI said.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000