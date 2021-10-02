STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra man kills 4-month-old nephew due to property disputes, held

Mylavaram CI P Srinu said the accused K Pulla Rao, committed the crime as he feared he will lose his inheritance. 

Published: 02nd October 2021

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mylavaram police on Friday, October 1, 2021, arrested the accused, who murdered his four-month-old nephew, Jaswanth, in Rudravaram village of Reddigudem mandal. Mylavaram CI P Srinu said the accused K Pulla Rao, committed the crime as he feared he will lose his inheritance. Pulla Rao visited Jaswanth’s house and strangulated the boy when his mother was not around. 

“Pulla Rao had property disputes with Jaswanth’s father Yesobu. He feared that the property might end up going to the boy in the future if he (Jaswanth) marries his daughter. The accused was produced in the court,” the CI said.

