STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Kanaka Durga temple gears up for Dasara festivities

All the roads leading to the temple are being spruced up and barricades were being set up.

Published: 04th October 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple

Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the upcoming annual nine-days Dasara festivities starting from October 7.
Addressing mediapersons here at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam on Saturday, the temple executive officer (EO) D Bramaramba explained the work progress of festival arrangements and stressed the need for the devotees to strictly adhere to Covid-19 safety protocol during their visit to the temple atop Indrakeeladri.
She further urged the devotees to plan their visit by booking darshan tickets from Endowments website. “Devotees need to book tickets from the website https://aptemples.ap.gov.in. For those who come to temple without reserved darshan tickets, spot booking will be provided based on the slot allotment,” the EO said. 

A total 10,000 devotees will be allowed per day, of which 4,000 will be provided free darshan and 6,000 will be `100 (3,000) and `300 (3,000) darshan ticket holders. However, officials have planned to allow around 50,000 devotees on the auspicious Moolanakshatram when the presiding deity will be adorned as Sri Saraswati Devi.  

All the roads leading to the temple are being spruced up and barricades were being set up. Queue lines were erected from Vinayaka temple on Canal Road to ensure devotees strictly follow physical distancing to avoid spread of Covid-19. “We have made fool-proof arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. All the queue lines will be sanitised thrice a day with sodium hypochloride and devotees will undergo thermal scanning while entering into the lines at Vinayaka temple,” she explained. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer silk clothes to Goddess Kanaka Durga on behalf of the State government on October 12. 

Temple trust board chairman Paila Sominaidu said a temporary tonsuring hall was set up near Seethamma Vari Padalu for the devotees and showers were arranged in the same vicinity. “Devotees will not be allowed to take bath in River Krishna. Also a decision is yet to be taken on keeping Covid-19 test report or vaccination certificate mandatory while visiting the temple,” he said.  He also said temple authorities have prepared a budget for festival with around `1 crore for the arrangements. “By cutting down the unnecessary expenditure like transportation, extra refreshments, temporary sheds, and others, we have finished it with just `1.06 crore for the festival.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanaka Durga temple Dasara
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp