Railway police arrest 6 people, seize 95 kgs ganja

It has been learnt that they were habitual offenders.

Published: 05th October 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

The ganja that was caught by the police at Chacka in Thiruvananthapuram

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Government Railway Police (GRP) busted a ganja smuggling racket and arrested six people at Vijayawada Railway Station on Monday  for smuggling the illegal substance from East Godavari district. The GRP seized 95 kg of ganja packed in eight different bags from the accused, who were later booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.  

The six men – Vadisela Mohan Rao, B Rambabu, and D Surendra, Maheshwara Balaji, C Naga Sheshu and Thippabatini Subramanayam –  were reportedly supplying ganja to a Hyderabad-based peddler, G Prasanna. It has been learnt that they were habitual offenders.

The accused confessed that they purchased ganja from a person named Anand, who hailed from East Godavari district, and delivered it to Prasanna. When their movements were found to be suspicious, railway police intercepted and found ganja in their bags during checking. “The seized ganja is worth `1.96 lakh. A case has been registered against them under sections 8 C along with 20(b)(ii)(B) of NDPS Act, 1985. They will be produced at the Railway court,” police said.

2 HELD FOR TRANSPORTING LIQUID GANJA TO GUJARAT
Guntur: Police on Monday arrested two people who were transporting ganja to Gujarat. SP Arif Hafeez said, the police arrested Nandagopal, and Pathan Abdullah. They started buying ganja from a gang in Chintapalli village of Vizag. The police arrested both of them when they were at NTR Bus Stand in the city. Police seized one litre of liquid ganja worth `3 lakh and a two-wheeler. 

