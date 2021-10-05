Tight security at Indrakeeladri as fest nears

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao on Monday said elaborate security arrangements have been made for the nine-day Dussehra festival (Navratri) at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri hill. The festival will begin from Thursday i.e., October 7.

Srinivasa Rao, endowments department principal secretary G Vani Mohan, Vijayawada city police commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu, district Collector J Nivas, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh and other officials inspected the ongoing arrangements at Canal Road and atop Indrakeeladri, and instructed necessary changes to the temple engineering department officials on Monday.

Addressing the officials during the review meeting held at the endowments camp office after the inspection, the Minister said about 3,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure law and order during the festivities. The police personnel will be given necessary training, he said and added that a close vigil will be kept on the criminals and anti-social elements through CCTV cameras at all identified problematic locations. Drones used for surveillance and CCTV cameras which were installed all along the ghat will be integrated with the command control room to alert the ground level staff about any untoward incidents, Rao said.

As scores of devotees are expected to turn up on the auspicious day like Mulanakshatram (day on which Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned as Goddess Saraswati), special care will be taken to prevent stampede in the queues and measures were taken to ensure a hassle-free darshan, the minister said. “Rescue forces such as NDRF teams, expert swimmers from SDRF and personnel from the fire department will be deployed on special duty at the bathing ghats and other places,” he added.

The Minister said Teppotsavam will be organised on October 15 and the affair will be limited to less number of guests.

Police commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu said traffic will be diverted in some parts of the city to prevent congestion and police control rooms will be set up at Model Guest House, Command and Control Room at Labbipet and atop Indrakeeladri near Durga Temple. All the vehicles heading to Hyderabad from Pandit Nehru Bus Station will be diverted through Kanaka Durga flyover and alternate arrangements have been made for heavy vehicles entering into city via CVR flyover near Kabela.

“There will be strict traffic diversion on the day of Mulanakshatram, when the Chief Minister will be visiting the temple to offer silk robes to the deity. No vehicle will be allowed towards the temple,” the CP said. Parking slots for vehicles have been arranged at Padmavati Ghat, Irrigation park, Gaddabomma centre, TTD function hall, Punnami Ghat parking, Bhavani ghat and inside Lotus apartments.