VMC fines stall for selling adulterated meat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Acting on a tip-off over sale of adulterated meat, officials from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s public health department carried out surprise checks at meat shops in Prakash Nagar, Dabba Kottala Centre and Ajith Singh Nagar.

VMC veterinary assistant surgeon A Ravi Chand said: “During the checks, we identified a butcher at Prakash Nagar selling offal of stored and perished chicken. The butcher was imposed with a fine of Rs 4,000 and artificial colours from the stall were seized.”