STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC fines stall for selling adulterated meat

During the checks, we identified a butcher at Prakash Nagar selling offal of stored and perished chicken.

Published: 06th October 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Acting on a tip-off over sale of adulterated meat, officials from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s public health department carried out surprise checks at meat shops in Prakash Nagar, Dabba Kottala Centre and Ajith Singh Nagar. 

VMC veterinary assistant surgeon A Ravi Chand said: “During the checks, we identified a butcher at Prakash Nagar selling offal of stored and perished chicken. The butcher was imposed with a fine of Rs 4,000 and artificial colours from the stall were seized.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
meat shops public health department MVC
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp