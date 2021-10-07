PM to open O2 plant at New Government General Hospital today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the 1,000 LPM capacity oxygen plant at New Government General Hospital (GGH) in the city on Thursday. The plant was established in the hospital at a cost of Rs 3 crore under the PM Cares Fund.New GGH superintendent M Jagan Mohan Rao on Wednesday said almost two months ago the works to set up an oxygen plant were commenced in the hospital and completed recently. The programme will be held virtually and the Prime Minister will inaugurate the facility at 10:30 am.