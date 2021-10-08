STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CREDAI-hosted property show in Vijayawada on October 9, 10

Published: 08th October 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

infra_housing

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The seventh edition of the property show held by Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) - Vijayawada chapter will be conducted in the city at SS Convention Centre here on October 9 and 10. 

CREDAI (Vijayawada) president K Rajendra said around 150 stalls featuring builders, corporate developers, financial institutions etc., will be participating in the two-day property show. The exhibition is expected to showcase more than 15,000 properties suiting every requirement and budget, Rajendra added.

Comments

