CREDAI-hosted property show in Vijayawada on October 9, 10

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The seventh edition of the property show held by Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) - Vijayawada chapter will be conducted in the city at SS Convention Centre here on October 9 and 10.

CREDAI (Vijayawada) president K Rajendra said around 150 stalls featuring builders, corporate developers, financial institutions etc., will be participating in the two-day property show. The exhibition is expected to showcase more than 15,000 properties suiting every requirement and budget, Rajendra added.