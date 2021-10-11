2-day property show in Vijayawada reports good response

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The two-day property show organised by CREDAI - Vijayawada chapter received a good response. “There has been a good response and several people have availed the opportunity and the number of transactions were satisfactory,” said CREDAI Vijayawada president K Rajendra.

Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana, who visited the property show as chief guest for its valediction, assured full cooperation from the State government. He said CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to encourage the construction sector and extend all needed support. He added CREDAI members have brought certain problems to the notice of the government and every effort will be made to sort out the issues during a meeting soon.