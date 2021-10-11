STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

2-day property show in Vijayawada reports good response

Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana said CREDAI members have brought certain problems to the notice of the government and every effort will be made to sort out the issues.

Published: 11th October 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

infra_housing

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The two-day property show organised by CREDAI - Vijayawada chapter received a good response. “There has been a good response and several people have availed the opportunity and the number of transactions were satisfactory,” said CREDAI Vijayawada president K Rajendra. 

Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana, who visited the property show as chief guest for its valediction, assured full cooperation from the State government. He said CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to encourage the construction sector and extend all needed support. He added CREDAI members have brought certain problems to the notice of the government and every effort will be made to sort out the issues during a meeting soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CREDAI Vijayawada president K Rajendra CREDAI Vijayawada Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp