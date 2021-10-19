Fire mishap occurs at Vijaywada coconut unit, none injured

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A massive fire broke out in a coconut processing unit in Surampalli industrial area under Gannavaram police station limits on late on Sunday night. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

The fire broke out from the stock yard point at around 8 pm when only three employees were present. According to fire department officials, the company Ms ELIM Coconut Industries used to process the dried coconuts into various reusable products such as charcoal, bags and ropes.

Around 8 pm, workers observed smoke emanating from the place where raw material was stored and immediately alerted management and local revenue officials including police.

As many as three fire tenders were rushed from Ajit Singh Nagar to the factory to douse the raging flames. Fire department officials opined that a short circuit in the main electrical panel could be the reason behind the fire.

"The loss incurred in the fire mishap was estimated to be more than `30 lakh. A case has been registered under relevant sections and investigation is on," Gannavaram CI said.