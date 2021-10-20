STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh RTC records Rs 17.05 crore revenue in single day

The vice-chairman further said 3,332 regular services were being operated each day at the usual fare. 

Published: 20th October 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC

Image of APSRTC buses used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on October 18 operated 907 special services to various cities in strict adherence to Covid protocol and reported the highest per day revenue of Rs 17.05 crore, RTC vice-chairman and MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said.In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that around 1.40 lakh passengers travelled through the special buses operated by the Corporation during the Dasara festival season. 

Of the total 907 special services, 303 buses were operated from the State to Hyderabad, followed by Vijayawada (152), Visakhapatnam (122), Bengaluru (95), Rajahamundry (89), Tirupati (41), Chennai (12) and others (93). The vice-chairman further said 3,332 regular services were being operated each day at
the usual fare. 

He further explained that 50 officers and 250 supervisors were exclusively deployed at major bus stations and important traffic pick up points, like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Vijayawada, to guide the passengers for hassle-free boarding and to ensure no passenger was inconvenienced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp