Andhra Pradesh RTC records Rs 17.05 crore revenue in single day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on October 18 operated 907 special services to various cities in strict adherence to Covid protocol and reported the highest per day revenue of Rs 17.05 crore, RTC vice-chairman and MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said.In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that around 1.40 lakh passengers travelled through the special buses operated by the Corporation during the Dasara festival season.

Of the total 907 special services, 303 buses were operated from the State to Hyderabad, followed by Vijayawada (152), Visakhapatnam (122), Bengaluru (95), Rajahamundry (89), Tirupati (41), Chennai (12) and others (93). The vice-chairman further said 3,332 regular services were being operated each day at

the usual fare.

He further explained that 50 officers and 250 supervisors were exclusively deployed at major bus stations and important traffic pick up points, like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Vijayawada, to guide the passengers for hassle-free boarding and to ensure no passenger was inconvenienced.