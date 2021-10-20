STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMHO visits SVR Colony amid several diarrhoea cases

Published: 20th October 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of health department officials led by District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) M Sushasini on Tuesday carried out a ground level inspection in SVR Colony under Enikepadu Panchayat limits as several residents have been reportedly suffering with symptoms of diarrhoea. 

During her inspection, Sushasini interacted with the residents and urged them to maintain cleanliness in their premises. She said that it may take a couple of days for the residents to completely recover. “We have collected samples of drinking water from the locality and have sent them to the Institute of Preventive Medicine at Dr KL Rao Head Water Works for testing. People are requested to consume food items only after cooking, and avoid consumption of non-vegetarian until the situation gets normal,’’ Sushasini said. 

The DMHO informed that a medical camp will be in operation in the locality to provide medical assistance for the residents, until the situation gets normal. She also instructed the sanitation staff to carry out a special drive in the locality by spraying bleach powder and fogging operations along the roads and drains. 

