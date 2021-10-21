STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heaps of waste lies neglected in Singh Nagar

Residents say garbage piling up for 14 days; VMC official cites technical issues for delay in shifting trash to yard 

Accumulated waste at Ajith Singh Nagar yard in Vijayawada | P Ravindra Babu

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The menace of mosquitoes and foul odour emanating from the garbage transfer station at Ajith Singh Nagar has been causing severe inconvenience to the residents living in the nearby colonies. Heaps of garbage has been accumulating at the station over the last 14 days, as officials of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) have stopped shifting the waste to Jindal dumping yard in Guntur citing various reasons. 

“It has become a routine affair for the civic body officials and people’s representatives to make statements that garbage dumping will be stopped completely at the transfer station in Ajith Singh Nagar,’’ rued K Narayana Rao, a resident of G+3 Housing Colony. Rao informed that almost three months ago, the menace was rectified by officials much to the respite of residents. However, he added, the situation was back to square one as heaps of garbage was piling up at the transfer station in the last fortnight. 

He stated that steps should be taken by officials to provide a permanent solution for the problem keeping public health in view. VMC Assistant Medical and Health Officer V Ramakoteswara Rao explained that the city with 64 divisions generated around 550 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) per day. He said, earlier, the garbage segregated from various parts of the city would be brought through garbage shifting vehicles and dumped at the garbage transfer station at Ajith Singh Nagar. Later on, the segregated garbage was being shifted to the scientific dumping yard at Pathapadu village. 

“Almost three months ago, the civic body began to shift the segregated garbage to the dumping yard of Jindal in Guntur. However, for the last 14 days, due to technical issues, Jindal had stopped collecting the waste. As a result garbage has been accumulating at Ajith Singh Nagar,” Rao said. The official informed that the matter was taken to the notice of higher authorities and assured that it will be rectified in the next couple of days.

