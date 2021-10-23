Two CHC staff suspended for abstaining from duties 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector J Nivas suspended two employees working in the Community Health Centre at Vissannapet for abstaining from duties without prior information. A show cause notice was also issued to the superintendent for availing leave without getting the permission of higher officials.

As part of his visit to Vissannapet mandal, the Collector inspected the Community Health Centre on Friday and found that the hospital superintendent U Ramesh was on leave without getting the approval of the district health officials. He reportedly just placed a leave letter in the office. Considering it as abstaining from duties, the Collector issued the show cause notice.

The Collector also suspended head nurse Manikumari and senior assistant Yesu Krupa for abstaining from duties without prior information. Expressing ire over the erratic attitude of the hospital staff, Nivas warned negligent employees of suspension.Nivas further urged the staff to offer better treatment as the majority of the patients approaching government hospitals were poor.