STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Collector asks officials to speed up urban clinic works

In a review meeting held with the officials at his camp office in Vijayawada on Saturday, Nivas took stock of the progress of the ongoing works.

Published: 24th October 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna district Collector J Nivas

Krishna district Collector J Nivas (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector J Nivas on Saturday directed the officials concerned to speed up the construction works of 28 YSR Urban Health Clinics in the district taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 22.40 crore. In a review meeting held with the officials at his camp office here on Saturday, Nivas took stock of the progress of the ongoing works.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that around Rs 80 lakh each has been sanctioned for 28 YSR Urban Health Clinic in the district.The officials informed Collector that among the 28 YSR Urban Health Clinics, eight of them are basement level, three at root level and the remaining five are in various construction stages.

Nivas asked the officials to make all the 28 YSR Urban Health Clinics operational by December. He said that better medical facilities will be made available to the people through these clinics. Similarly, Rs 10 lakh has been sanctioned for the development of some other urban health clinics. 

VMC chief engineer M Prabhakar Rao informed Nivas that Rs 7 crore was spent for 24 urban health centres in Vijayawada. Referring to the vaccination drive in the district, the Collector directed the health department officials to vaccinate all the eligible public.

So far 6,84,230 persons have taken Covid vaccine in the district, among them 3,95,110 belong to 18-44 years age group and 2,89,220 are above 45 years, he said. DMHO M Suhasini, VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh and other officials were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J Nivas YSR Urban Health Clinics
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp