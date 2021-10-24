Collector asks officials to speed up urban clinic works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector J Nivas on Saturday directed the officials concerned to speed up the construction works of 28 YSR Urban Health Clinics in the district taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 22.40 crore. In a review meeting held with the officials at his camp office here on Saturday, Nivas took stock of the progress of the ongoing works.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that around Rs 80 lakh each has been sanctioned for 28 YSR Urban Health Clinic in the district.The officials informed Collector that among the 28 YSR Urban Health Clinics, eight of them are basement level, three at root level and the remaining five are in various construction stages.

Nivas asked the officials to make all the 28 YSR Urban Health Clinics operational by December. He said that better medical facilities will be made available to the people through these clinics. Similarly, Rs 10 lakh has been sanctioned for the development of some other urban health clinics.

VMC chief engineer M Prabhakar Rao informed Nivas that Rs 7 crore was spent for 24 urban health centres in Vijayawada. Referring to the vaccination drive in the district, the Collector directed the health department officials to vaccinate all the eligible public.

So far 6,84,230 persons have taken Covid vaccine in the district, among them 3,95,110 belong to 18-44 years age group and 2,89,220 are above 45 years, he said. DMHO M Suhasini, VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh and other officials were also present.