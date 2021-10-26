Several birds, animals charred in pet shop fire

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A fire broke out at a home decor and pet store, Ghar Sansar, in Governorpet, Vijayawada late on Sunday night. In the mishap, birds, ornamental fish and other pet animals were charred to death. Governorpet police inspector MVS Nagaraju said, the fire erupted at around 11 pm, likely due to a short circuit in the electrical panel. Noticing the blaze, locals informed the shop owner who rushed to the spot and alerted both police and fire department officials. Ghar Sansar sells home decor items, ornamental fish, and pets such as dogs and birds.

The police said timely action by locals, police teams and fire tenders averted the flames from spreading to other shops. Two fire tenders from Krishna Lanka Fire Station were pressed into service, who doused the flames in less than an hour. The loss of property is estimated to be around Rs 20 lakh.

Based on a complaint from the management, a case was registered. “No casualty was reported in the incident other than animals. Fire department officials collected samples from the spot to ascertain the actual reason for the mishap. A case of accidental fire has been registered and investigation is on,” the inspector said.