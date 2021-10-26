STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Several birds, animals charred in pet shop fire

A fire broke out at a home decor and pet store, Ghar Sansar, in Governorpet, Vijayawada late on Sunday night.

Published: 26th October 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Fire broke out at Ghar Sansar, a home decor and pet store, in Vijayawada on Monday. The blaze caused an estimated loss of `20 lakh | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A fire broke out at a home decor and pet store, Ghar Sansar, in Governorpet, Vijayawada late on Sunday night. In the mishap, birds, ornamental fish and other pet animals were charred to death. Governorpet police inspector MVS Nagaraju said, the fire erupted at around 11 pm, likely due to a short circuit in the electrical panel. Noticing the blaze, locals informed the shop owner who rushed to the spot and alerted both police and fire department officials. Ghar Sansar sells home decor items, ornamental fish, and pets such as dogs and birds. 

The police said timely action by locals, police teams and fire tenders averted the flames from spreading to other shops. Two fire tenders from Krishna Lanka Fire Station were pressed into service, who doused the flames in less than an hour. The loss of property is estimated to be around Rs 20 lakh. 

Based on a complaint from the management, a case was registered. “No casualty was reported in the incident other than animals. Fire department officials collected samples from the spot to ascertain the actual reason for the mishap. A case of accidental fire has been registered and investigation is on,” the inspector said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
home decor pet store fire accident
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp