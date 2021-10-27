STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘We want to let people know police are friendly’ 

Ravi Shankar also asserted that the role of the police was crucial in maintaining peace, law and order, and stability in the society.

Published: 27th October 2021

Students learn about weapons put on display at the Open House, as part of Police Commemoration Week in Vijayawada on Tuesday I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP - Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar and Vijayawada city police commissioner B Sreenivasulu inaugurated the open house programme as a part of Police Commemoration Week here at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) grounds on Tuesday. 

The open house activities will be conducted for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday. Various kinds of weapons, bomb detection and disposable equipment, cameras, metal detectors and other equipment were put on display. 

Students from various schools and colleges were enthralled by the stunts performed by dog squad, rescue operations by the bomb squad, display of arms, usage of tear gas and mob controlling system using water cannons to resist agitators during agitations. They were explained about the various firearms used by the police personnel. 

ADGP Ravi Shankar Ayyanar said all the police units across the State undertook similar activities to bring to the fore the duties, responsibilities and challenges faced by police officers on a daily basis. He added many policemen sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the pandemic. 

Ravi Shankar also asserted that the role of the police was crucial in maintaining peace, law and order, and stability in the society. “During this week, we let the common citizens, especially youngsters and children, to understand the duties of police. We want to make the State free from anti-social activities and break the myth that the police station is not a place to be afraid of. Anyone can approach us and get their problems solved,” he said.

