80% of 560 drug addicts rehabilitated, says Vijayawada Police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An interactive drug awareness programme was held for youngsters who were caught consuming ganja and their parents on Wednesday. Speaking at the programme, city police commissioner B Sreenivasulu claimed that counselling youngsters about the evil effects of consuming ganja and other substances with the help of de-addiction centres and psychiatrists has brought a remarkable change in them.

The commissioner informed that over 80 per cent of youngsters who were sent to de-addiction centres had reformed. He further added that the movement of others was being monitored. “So far, we have sent 560 people of various ages to de-addiction centres in the city and ensured that all of them have rehabilitated. If anyone was found to be indulging in ganja consumption for the second time, cases under the (NDPS) Act will be booked against them,” the police commissioner warned. He further urged the youngsters to channel their energy in a positive way and focus on their careers instead of indulging in substance abuse.