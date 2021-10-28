MEIL donates ambulances to NRI Hospital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) on Wednesday donated two ambulances to NRI General and Super Specialty Hospital, Mangalagiri. MEIL director P Sudha Reddy handed over the keys of the ambulances to NRI Hospital president Narasaraju and principal Lakshmi at a function held at the hospital premises.

Sudha Reddy said MEIL has been involved in nation building and has undertaken various service initiatives. MEIL spokesperson Kommareddy Bapireddy said the ambulance has a portable ventilator, monitor, defibrillator, infusion and oxygen. At another event, Sudha Reddy said MEIL was at the forefront of providing assistance to those providing medical services in rural areas.