MEIL donates ambulances to NRI Hospital

Published: 28th October 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) on Wednesday donated two ambulances to NRI General and Super Specialty Hospital, Mangalagiri. MEIL director P Sudha Reddy handed over the keys of the ambulances to NRI Hospital president Narasaraju and principal Lakshmi at a function held at the hospital premises. 

Sudha Reddy said MEIL has been involved in nation building and has undertaken various service initiatives. MEIL spokesperson Kommareddy Bapireddy said the ambulance has a portable ventilator, monitor, defibrillator, infusion and oxygen. At another event, Sudha Reddy said MEIL was at the forefront of providing assistance to those providing medical services in rural areas. 

