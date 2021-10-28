VMC invites applicants to sell crackers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Corporation (VMC) has invited applications from traders for a license to set up temporary shops to sell fireworks in the city during Diwali season. Applications in this regard will be accepted by the civic body officials on Thursday and Friday.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said, “Considering the safety of the people and to avoid illegal sale of fireworks, the Municipal Corporation has decided to allot space at Swaraj Maidan, Makineni Basava Punnaiah Stadium and Punnami Ghat in Bhavanipuram for setting up temporary shops to sell firecrackers.”

The civic body chief further added that interested people can approach the estate section officials at Circle -II Office in Satyanarayanapuram for submitting their applications on Thursday and Friday between 11 am and 2 pm. This year Diwali will be celebrated on November 4.