Rs 1,395 crore loans sanctioned at credit outreach programme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Bank organised a credit outreach programme in Vijayawada for the general public, farmers, entrepreneurs and business establishments. A total of Rs 1,395 crore worth loans were sanctioned to various sections of people during the programme.

State-level bankers committee (SLBC) convener B Brahmananda Reddy called on the small and medium scale entrepreneurs and citizens to utilise the loan options offered by various banks and advised bankers to focus on agricultural lending and to ensure financial inclusion of all sections of the society. In Krishna district, a total of Rs 1,395 crore worth loans were given to 54,503 beneficiaries.

Of the total, Rs 771.65 crore loans were given to 24,419 beneficiaries for agriculture needs, while Rs 190.04 crore was given under MSME to 1,335 beneficiaries. Around 5,804 beneficiaries were sanctioned Rs 240.49 crore under retail loans and Rs 185.16 crore was loaned to 22,945 under various categories, he informed.

Later, he along with Indian Bank general manager V Suri Babu handed over cheques to the beneficiaries who attended the programme. They also clarified doubts and created awareness among people about the lending facilities.