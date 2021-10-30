Seer offers prayers at Durga Temple in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Visakha Sharada Peetham Uttaradhikari Sri Sri Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswati Swami visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri and offered special prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi on Friday.

Upon learning about his visit, temple officials made elaborate arrangements and welcomed him with all the temple honours. Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, temple EO D Bramaramba and others accompanied Swamiji. Temple priests presented him with a portrait of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Laddu prasadams. Swamiji appreciated the efforts of the temple authorities for the smooth conduct of Dasara festivities and claimed that Sharada Peetham in Vizag is promoting humanity through Hindu religion.

“I prayed to the Goddess to bless the State of Andhra Pradesh with development and people’s well-being,” the Swamiji said. Later, he inaugurated the augmented reality boards which were setup recently to explain the temple history.