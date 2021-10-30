STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Seer offers prayers at Durga Temple in Vijayawada

Upon learning about his visit, temple officials made elaborate arrangements and welcomed him with all the temple honours.

Published: 30th October 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Artistes from Kerala perform at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. (File Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Visakha Sharada Peetham Uttaradhikari Sri Sri Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswati Swami visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri and offered special prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi on Friday. 

Upon learning about his visit, temple officials made elaborate arrangements and welcomed him with all the temple honours. Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, temple EO D Bramaramba and others accompanied Swamiji. Temple priests presented him with a portrait of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Laddu prasadams. Swamiji appreciated the efforts of the temple authorities for the smooth conduct of Dasara festivities and claimed that Sharada Peetham in Vizag is promoting humanity through Hindu religion. 

“I prayed to the Goddess to bless the State of Andhra Pradesh with development and people’s well-being,” the Swamiji said. Later, he inaugurated the augmented reality boards which were setup recently to explain the temple history.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp